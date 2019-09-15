Short Interest in FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) Rises By 18.7%

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the July 31st total of 73,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 200,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $676,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 913,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,301,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,811,000 after buying an additional 56,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FFG. ValuEngine cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of FFG stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.81. 38,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,752. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.69.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $192.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

