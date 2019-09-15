Short Interest in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Decreases By 5.2%

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,193,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the July 31st total of 10,754,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FSLR stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.70. 898,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,338. First Solar has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.80 million. First Solar had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 34,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $2,147,838.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,857.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $524,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,533,375.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,155 shares of company stock worth $5,799,590 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,280 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Solar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 298,294 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FSLR. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of First Solar to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

