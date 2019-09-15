Short Interest in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Declines By 6.1%

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

GRFS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.31. 1,646,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,790. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. On average, research analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

