Short Interest in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Increases By 16.9%

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 513,500 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the July 31st total of 439,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 107,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 18.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterContinental Hotels Group stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,681. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.85. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $71.02.

IHG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

