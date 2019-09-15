Short Interest in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Decreases By 6.8%

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,533,500 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 4,863,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

In other news, VP Bernd Hugo Eulitz sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.43, for a total transaction of $62,454.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Linde by 26.0% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 12,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 0.5% in the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 39.4% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.16. 1,543,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,437,489. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.16. The company has a market cap of $104.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a 1 year low of $145.95 and a 1 year high of $206.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

