Short Interest in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Expands By 14.9%

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,845,400 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 7,700,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie set a $89.00 price target on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $87.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,473,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,113,395. The firm has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $66.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $240,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,708 shares of company stock valued at $17,556,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

