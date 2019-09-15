Short Interest in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Drops By 5.9%

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,259,100 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 56,608,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $66.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $57.00 price target on Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,399,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,008,084. Oracle has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.46. The company has a market cap of $179.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $5,692,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,127,149.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark V. Hurd sold 787,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total value of $40,792,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,807,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,140,000 shares of company stock worth $117,501,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 90,022 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

