Short Interest in Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) Rises By 10.7%

Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,821,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the July 31st total of 20,621,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 42.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRTY. Bank of America set a $10.00 target price on Party City Holdco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Party City Holdco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Party City Holdco from $13.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of PRTY stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,408. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $584.57 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.16). Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $563.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James M. Harrison bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $566,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,755.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Correale bought 24,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,806.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 153,855 shares of company stock worth $686,514. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,143,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,418,000 after buying an additional 598,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 48.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 70.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 128,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 3.5% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 596,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,735,000 after buying an additional 20,324 shares in the last quarter.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

