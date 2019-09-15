Short Interest in Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Increases By 14.2%

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 31st total of 52,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 613,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perceptron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 585,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares during the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCP traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. 32,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,957. Perceptron has a one year low of $3.56 and a one year high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.63.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 million. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Perceptron will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Perceptron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded Perceptron from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perceptron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Perceptron Company Profile

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

