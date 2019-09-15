Short Interest in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Rises By 14.6%

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 147,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:PSTI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.36. 67,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.58. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 37.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 85,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 33,630 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $881,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pluristem Therapeutics by 102.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,882,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 954,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PSTI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.