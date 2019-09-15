Short Interest in Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Rises By 16.4%

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,180,500 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the July 31st total of 3,592,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 878,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Qiagen from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qiagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,145,000 after purchasing an additional 47,932 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 427,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Italy bought a new position in shares of Qiagen in the 1st quarter valued at $5,481,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:QGEN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.04. 1,715,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,844. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.37 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qiagen will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

