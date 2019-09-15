Short Interest in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Expands By 7.3%

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,573,200 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,397,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Sensient Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensient Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SXT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.64. 161,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sensient Technologies has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $78.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.20 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.56%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.