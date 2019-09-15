SHPING (SHPING) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $70.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One SHPING token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood and IDEX. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $178,767.00 and $70.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SHPING has traded 118.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00201703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.78 or 0.01151122 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000567 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00088391 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 820,561,742 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

