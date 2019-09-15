SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,689 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of SINA worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SINA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SINA by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of SINA by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of SINA by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD acquired a new position in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SINA traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $45.67. 336,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,187. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. SINA Corp has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $72.38.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.55 million. SINA had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SINA Corp will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SINA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of SINA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.31.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

