Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Down 11.1% in August

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,447,500 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 6,124,800 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

SBGI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $106,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Marks sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. 738,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,035. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.22. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

