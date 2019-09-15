Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:SNOA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,963. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 8th. The company reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.48% and a negative return on equity of 66.14%. The business had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNOA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.54% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and markets solutions for the treatment of chronic skin conditions and advanced tissue care in the United States and internationally. The company offers Levicyn, a hypochlorous acid (HOCl) based prescription product to manage and relieve burning, itching, and pain experienced with various types of dermatoses; Celacyn gel, a product indicated to promote healing through the management of new and old scars resulting from surgical procedures and trauma wounds or burns; SebuDerm, a product indicated to manage and relieve the burning, itching, pain, and distraction associated with seborrhea and seborrheic dermatitis; and Ceramax, a Lipogrid based skin barrier cream indicated to relieve and manage the burning and itching associated with various skin conditions.

