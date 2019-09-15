South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Given a $40.00 Price Target by Maxim Group Analysts

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) received a $40.00 price objective from stock analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on South Jersey Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

SJI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.75. The company had a trading volume of 459,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.70. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $266.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.12 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

