Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 60,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.70.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,799,504.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $9,206,755.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,138,090.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,121 shares of company stock valued at $14,572,063. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,394,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,978,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

