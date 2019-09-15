SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Lido Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 212,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,299 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 5.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $62,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,478,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,092,000 after acquiring an additional 540,611 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,773,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,751,000 after acquiring an additional 261,439 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,802,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,087,000 after acquiring an additional 378,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 18,310.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,281,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 5,253,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 56.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,923,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,973,000 after buying an additional 1,776,784 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $300.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $292.95 and its 200 day moving average is $289.05. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.46.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

