Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 703.22 ($9.19).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STAN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price (up from GBX 820 ($10.71)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Standard Chartered to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded shares of Standard Chartered to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) price objective (down from GBX 695 ($9.08)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

STAN traded up GBX 19.62 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 701.43 ($9.17). 8,893,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,690,000. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 646.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 661. The firm has a market cap of $22.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.51%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford purchased 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 703 ($9.19) per share, for a total transaction of £166,618.03 ($217,715.97).

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.