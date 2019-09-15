STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Bank of America upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.92 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.60 to $19.20 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.11 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.02.

Shares of STM stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,122. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.38. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $20.25.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STM. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 17.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the first quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 248.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 100,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

