Storeum Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (STO)

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded 45.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Storeum has traded down 40.3% against the US dollar. Storeum has a market cap of $495,765.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and EtherFlyer.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Storeum alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005244 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000400 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000852 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000076 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Storeum Profile

Storeum is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,432,465 tokens. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum. Storeum’s official website is storeum.co.

Buying and Selling Storeum

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storeum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storeum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.