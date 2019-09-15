Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.43% of Stratasys worth $6,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 43.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $235,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $24.86. The stock had a trading volume of 380,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,612. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.85. Stratasys Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $30.60.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Stratasys had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

