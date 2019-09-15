Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as high as $9.19. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund shares last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 42,392 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0612 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a yield of 7.9%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 5.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 614,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,141 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 44,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 152.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 407,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 246,024 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 371,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 168,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 25,231 shares in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

