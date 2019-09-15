Strike Energy (ASX:STX) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.12

Strike Energy Ltd (ASX:STX)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.26. Strike Energy shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 9,151,538 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.08.

In other Strike Energy news, insider John Poynton bought 1,200,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$126,070.46 ($89,411.67). Also, insider Stuart Nicholls 689,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd.

About Strike Energy (ASX:STX)

Strike Energy Limited explores for and develops oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily focuses on the Southern Cooper Basin Gas Project located in South Australia. The company's exploration permits and applications cover an area of approximately 9,232 square kilometers within the Cooper/Eromanga basin.

