Substratum Market Capitalization Reaches $3.56 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $3.56 million and $1,132.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00201266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.01157202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000559 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000150 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00087761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00015674 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

Substratum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, COSS, Radar Relay, OKEx, BiteBTC, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC, Kucoin and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

