Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,125,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 1,207,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

NYSE SMFG traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,030. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 47.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 179,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 97.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 69.6% during the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 43,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

