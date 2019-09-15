Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the July 31st total of 138,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,312,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 6,795 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Surface Oncology by 50.6% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ SURF remained flat at $$2.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,386. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $57.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 2.32. Surface Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.43.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 168.44% and a negative return on equity of 44.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Surface Oncology will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

