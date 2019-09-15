SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.39 Million Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,270 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 260.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $191,293.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,075.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 105,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $4,430,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,842 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.62. 6,547,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,104,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $35.85 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.35.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 35.29%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $44.00 price target on Charles Schwab and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

