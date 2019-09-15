SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $7.39 Million Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,962 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,266 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 0.7% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers National Bank bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Ossiam bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK traded down $1.86 on Friday, reaching $218.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.54. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $144.75 and a 12-month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $228.00 price target on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.89.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.16, for a total transaction of $578,232.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,418,763.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $922,374.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,708,994.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,447 shares of company stock worth $4,262,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

