SVA Wealth Management LLC Has $93.07 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

SVA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 845,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,142 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 9.2% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $93,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MA Private Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 10,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.50. 23,031,240 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,491. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $99.60 and a 52-week high of $114.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.44.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

