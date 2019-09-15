SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,720 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

SVA Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 12,720 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,482 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 68.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.22.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,682,575. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $147.15. The company has a market capitalization of $247.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $13,336,145.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,223 shares of company stock worth $20,885,881 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.