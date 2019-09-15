SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,512 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

SVA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 599,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,393,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares during the period. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $18,170,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 291.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 168,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,832,000 after purchasing an additional 125,771 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,927,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $9,217,000.

Shares of BOND stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $107.77. The company had a trading volume of 139,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,912. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $100.80 and a one year high of $109.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average is $106.51.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%.

