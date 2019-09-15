SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SVA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 377,618.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,521,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,505,000 after buying an additional 75,501,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,117,000 after purchasing an additional 281,831 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,882,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,310,000 after purchasing an additional 275,676 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,132,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,434,000 after purchasing an additional 277,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,761,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,250,000 after purchasing an additional 137,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $276.58. 2,159,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908,469. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

