SVA Wealth Management LLC Sells 707 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 304.3% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $38,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $384.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 868,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,736. The stock has a market cap of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $393.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.74.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,177,560.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,503 shares of company stock worth $8,292,527 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.