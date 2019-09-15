SVA Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,453 shares during the quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total transaction of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,783,245.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.61. 6,836,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,482,000. The firm has a market cap of $213.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $87.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.34% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.69%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

