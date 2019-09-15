SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SWATCH GRP AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

SWGAY stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,967. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. SWATCH GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

SWATCH GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

