Swiss National Bank Boosts Position in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 466.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 8,741 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBB. ValuEngine raised Cincinnati Bell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Cincinnati Bell in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $391,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 315,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,852.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $62,075. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBB stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. The stock had a trading volume of 602,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,561. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.87. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $384.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.08 million. Cincinnati Bell’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Bell Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.