Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group Inc (NYSE:AC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 263.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

AC stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,092. Associated Capital Group Inc has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $46.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.52.

AC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Associated Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $114,833.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 38,889 shares of company stock worth $736,336 over the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory and asset management services in the United States. It offers alternative investment management, institutional research, and underwriting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Rye, New York.

