Swiss National Bank Has $352,000 Stock Holdings in Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Covenant Transportation Group worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Covenant Transportation Group by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 257.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 20.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 289.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after acquiring an additional 284,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covenant Transportation Group by 164.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Transportation Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVTI. BidaskClub upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of CVTI stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $17.93. 190,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,194. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $219.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.05 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers expedited and dedicated services. The company also provides ancillary services, including freight brokerage and logistics services, warehousing, and accounts receivable factoring; and over-the-road truckload services, as well as transportation management, shuttle, and switching services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.