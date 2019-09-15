Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Aduro BioTech worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADRO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aduro BioTech by 2,060.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7,283 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Aduro BioTech by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Aduro BioTech in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer cut Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aduro BioTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

NASDAQ ADRO traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.29. 295,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,340. Aduro BioTech Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 million. As a group, analysts predict that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

