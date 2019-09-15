Swiss National Bank Makes New Investment in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3,056.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 168,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $4,638,487.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $87,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 348,010 shares of company stock worth $9,378,508 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $29.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,199. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.04 and a quick ratio of 9.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.