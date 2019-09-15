Swiss National Bank Purchases 14,100 Shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 40.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of Noodles & Co worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Noodles & Co by 501.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Co by 51.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 461,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 155,736 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Noodles & Co by 268.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 503,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 366,911 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Noodles & Co by 35.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 648,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 170,875 shares during the period. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Co in the first quarter worth about $5,130,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NDLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Shares of NDLS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,261. The company has a market cap of $271.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.86, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Noodles & Co has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.72 million. Noodles & Co had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

