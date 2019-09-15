Swiss National Bank Takes Position in Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Construction Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 666,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 244,505 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 687,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,324,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Construction Partners by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,123,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,344,000 after acquiring an additional 120,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.25 price target (up from $15.50) on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROAD traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,171. Construction Partners Inc has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $16.58. The company has a market cap of $811.91 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

