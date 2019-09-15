Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SREN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 103 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 116 price target on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group set a CHF 88.50 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 110 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Swiss Re currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 105.33.

Swiss Re has a one year low of CHF 81.65 and a one year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

