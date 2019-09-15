Target Capital (CVE:TCI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Target Capital Inc (CVE:TCI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 521000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 27.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Target Capital (CVE:TCI)

Target Capital Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in acquisitions, startups, early stage and buyout companies. It owns interests in future commissions on claims processed through the Olympia Trust Health Plan. It invests in listed public companies, trailer fee rights, notes receivable, reporting issuers, and controlled private companies.

