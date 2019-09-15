Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in August

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,214,300 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 31st total of 22,834,300 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Target from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $90.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.37.

In other news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 20,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.25, for a total transaction of $2,206,784.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 13,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.66, for a total value of $1,417,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,369 shares of company stock worth $9,751,164 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TGT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,426,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,316. Target has a 52 week low of $60.15 and a 52 week high of $110.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

