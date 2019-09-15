TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.10.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMTD. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Compass Point set a $58.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

AMTD stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. TD Ameritrade has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.07% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TD Ameritrade will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.