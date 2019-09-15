Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Receives Hold Rating from SunTrust Banks

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPX. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Loop Capital upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 price objective on Tempur Sealy International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 645,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,275. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $38.90 and a 12-month high of $81.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.86.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 72.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $1,472,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 320,077 shares in the company, valued at $23,567,269.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 397 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $30,696.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,175.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,148 shares of company stock valued at $6,244,147. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.