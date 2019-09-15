The Abyss Trading 19.7% Higher Over Last Week (ABYSS)

The Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, The Abyss has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One The Abyss token can now be purchased for $0.0101 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bilaxy, DDEX and LATOKEN. The Abyss has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $341,895.00 worth of The Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00039320 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.14 or 0.04602474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000376 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000113 BTC.

The Abyss Profile

The Abyss is a token. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. The Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,282,909 tokens. The Abyss’ official message board is medium.com/theabyss. The Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Abyss is www.theabyss.com. The Reddit community for The Abyss is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

The Abyss Token Trading

The Abyss can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Indodax, IDEX, YoBit, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, DDEX, Ethfinex, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Abyss should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

